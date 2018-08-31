Awww: Labrador Sees Another Dog In The Water, Turns Out To Be A Sea Lion, Decides He Doesn't Want To Play After All

August 31, 2018

dog-meets-sea-lion.jpg

This is a short video of a labrador who paddles out into the shallows to play with another dog swimming there, then realizes it isn't a dog, and quickly returns to solid ground to stare at the mysterious beast from a safer distance. I imagine that dog telling its friends when it got home, "I don't know what it was, but it wasn't one of us -- it didn't have legs and was way too good a swimmer." Obviously, that one dumber friend will ask if was a mermaid, and this dog will tell it of course it wasn't, I know what the hell a mermaid look like, Dewey. Full disclosure: Dewey also buries ice cubes in the yard.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees making new friends is hard.

Cantina In Disneyland Star Wars Park Expansion Will Serve Booze

Previous Story

Faaaaake: Man Chloroforms Himself To Prove It Doesn't Work

Next Story
  • Blakevw

    love vertical video

  • TheQiwiMan

    If only there was a way to capture a wider range of view, so the mouth-breather filming didn't have to whip it around left and right so much....

  • Munihausen

    Pippet! Pippet!?

  • Javier Arreola

    That's no dog

  • Bling Nye

    It's a merdog.

  • Jenness

    It really did look like that sea lion was wanting to play with it - or lure it to its death. I think that dog was right. Also, that water is gorgeously clear.

  • The_Wretched

    Best high quality vertical video money can buy.

  • Regina J. Snell

    You are going to be surprised to learn that I am making 10,000 to 12,000 US dollars every month making use of my home pc as well as net.This type of earnings are absolutely awesome thus I abandoned my prior job wherein I was getting paid just $500 once a month. When I have been working for this work I used to be consistently trying to get working at home money making opportunity over the internet which must be absolutely legitimate and no hype in any respect. In this world there are so many fraudulent projects over the internet and you must keep yourself away from them to not to waste time and effort.The positive thing about the on-line opportunity is that you are able work any time you want and you can furthermore decide how many hours you might want to work, so its possible to spend quality time with your friends, family members and children and also you can easily go out on trip for long time. Therefore you can get complete freedom in your life. If you have basic knowledge of PC such as searching internet websites, and so on., then you will be able to do it without problems.Here is what i do https://income492.tumblr.com

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, i just want to play!, just keep swimming, let's be friends wait nevermind -- nevermind, sealife, so that's what that looks like, some tinder date this turned out to be, swimming, video, you tricked me!, you're not who i thought you were
Previous Post
Next Post