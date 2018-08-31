Awww: Labrador Sees Another Dog In The Water, Turns Out To Be A Sea Lion, Decides He Doesn't Want To Play After All

This is a short video of a labrador who paddles out into the shallows to play with another dog swimming there, then realizes it isn't a dog, and quickly returns to solid ground to stare at the mysterious beast from a safer distance. I imagine that dog telling its friends when it got home, "I don't know what it was, but it wasn't one of us -- it didn't have legs and was way too good a swimmer." Obviously, that one dumber friend will ask if was a mermaid, and this dog will tell it of course it wasn't, I know what the hell a mermaid look like, Dewey. Full disclosure: Dewey also buries ice cubes in the yard.

Keep going for the video.

