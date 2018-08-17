Animator Demonstrates 50 Different Ways To Stand

This is a video of talented animator Kevin Parry (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings) demonstrating 50 different ways to stand (previously: his 50 different ways to sit down and 100 different ways to walk). Just like in the others, he's very good at what he does. In this case, standing.

Keep going for the video, as well as BONUS 50 ways to enter a room, 50 ways to enter a pool and 50 ways to wake up because I don't subscribe to Youtube channels and miss pretty much everything people don't send to me directly.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees the best way to stand is at the front of a long line.