A Video Tour Of How Bubble Wrap Is Made

This is a video tour of the Sealed Air factory, where the original Bubble Wrap brand bubble wrap is made. Factory manager Louis even walks us through the entire process. Did you know the bubbles are formed by vacuuming the plastic film down into a giant roller of bubble shaped holes and then adhering the flat plastic sheet to that? That was not how I thought it was done. "Let me guess -- you thought the Big Bad Wolf was involved." Come on, that's ridiculous. "Keebler Elves?" Who else could blow such tiny bubbles?!

Keep going for the video.

