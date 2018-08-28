A Video Tour Of How Bubble Wrap Is Made

August 28, 2018

how-bubble-wrap-is-made.jpg

This is a video tour of the Sealed Air factory, where the original Bubble Wrap brand bubble wrap is made. Factory manager Louis even walks us through the entire process. Did you know the bubbles are formed by vacuuming the plastic film down into a giant roller of bubble shaped holes and then adhering the flat plastic sheet to that? That was not how I thought it was done. "Let me guess -- you thought the Big Bad Wolf was involved." Come on, that's ridiculous. "Keebler Elves?" Who else could blow such tiny bubbles?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JD, who agrees popping bubble wrap is fun, but bursting a frienemy's bubble is even funner.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." - Probably Somebody Other Than Confucius

  • Forblat

    My name's not Naomi

  • Gingerbread

    I thought each bubble was blown in molten plastic film with a straw by starving children

  • Jenness

    It was but then they all died. Now the machines have taken over. Hellooo, didn't you see Terminator 18??

  • Gingerbread

    Sorry I stopped after the third (turd?) one.

  • Rachael P. Blount

