A Timelapse Of Cthulhu Being Carved Out Of A Watermelon

August 27, 2018

cthulhu-watermelon.jpg

This is a timelapse video of artist Valeriano Fatica carving Cthulhu out of a watermelon. He calls it a tutorial but he doesn't really provide any instruction, it's more 'just do exactly as you saw me do'. I'm not sure watching it increased my chances of ever carving a decent Cthulhu. But speaking of watermelons -- how long can an uncut watermelon last in the fridge? Do they go bad? Asking for a friend who forgot to bring it to a Fourth Of July party.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who just challenged me to a watermelon seed-spitting contest and will be taking home the silver medal at best.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Tests Dogs Ability To Identify 1,000 Different Toys By Name, Then One She's Never Seen Before

Previous Story

Dare To Dream: Alleged First Video Of Someone Performing A Standing Double Backflip

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    The tutorial went a little fast for me. Also, I have no artistic skills so it ended up looking like hell.

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..wouldn't that be a good thing, for a hellish creation like Cthulhu tho?

  • The_Wretched

    You're probably into mixed metaphors and other chimeras. Hell is for christians. Cthulhu mythology is entirely different. Your choices are oblivion or eternal life on earth with full blown disassociation from reality (appears as dementia). A lucky few might escape to a dream land / alternative reality.

