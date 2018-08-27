A Timelapse Of Cthulhu Being Carved Out Of A Watermelon

This is a timelapse video of artist Valeriano Fatica carving Cthulhu out of a watermelon. He calls it a tutorial but he doesn't really provide any instruction, it's more 'just do exactly as you saw me do'. I'm not sure watching it increased my chances of ever carving a decent Cthulhu. But speaking of watermelons -- how long can an uncut watermelon last in the fridge? Do they go bad? Asking for a friend who forgot to bring it to a Fourth Of July party.

Keep going for the video.

