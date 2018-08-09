A Mechanical Pencil That Turns The Lead Every Time The Pencil Is Lifted To Ensure Even Wear

This is a video highlighting Uni's Kuru Toga mechanical pencils (~$12), which have a three gear and spring-loaded clutch system inside that turn the lead incrementally every time the pencil is pressed down and lifted to ensure uniform wear and prevent blunt tips/fatter lines as well as lead breakage. That was a problem I didn't realize I had, but I'm not exactly a draftsman or even a person who ever uses a mechanical pencil. The last time I used a pencil it was one of those really fat colorful ones. What are those called? "Crayons?" Come on, I'm not five. It was in the driveway.... "Sidewalk chalk." Yes! I drew my house and family.

Keep going for a three minute video all about a mechanical pencil (it was riveting).

Thanks to speakerbox, for reminding me I still have a piece of pencil lead near my knee where my friend Jason A stabbed me in the leg in fourth grade.

  • gqukyo

    this is very old and has been around for years... lol

  • Rinny

    What is the point just use a regular pencil or just use a keyboard if you hate writing so much?

  • Lewis-N

    I have one of these! It's great for consistent line width.

  • Talon184

    They could rotate the lead, give it precision balance and chrome-plated, hydraulic, thruster-support mechanisms, but it wouldn't matter because my handwriting is still shit.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    but sometimes you need the pointy flattened edge!

  • Bling Nye

    ENGAGE MANUAL ROTATOR!!

    CAP'N SHE CANNA TAKE MUCH MORE OV THIS!!

    STEADY!! .... STEEAADY!!!

    SHE'S GIVIN IT ALL SHE'S GOT CAP'N!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay, I’m buying one!

    Will return and report back post-mission to debrief*.

    (*take my underwear off)

  • Closet Nerd

    SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!!

  • joe

    i had one for years, i generally put a little more pressure on mechanical pencils and i have to say these do help from lead breakage.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    I sorta already assumed they did that. Pens have been doing it forever. Keep up, pencils!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I used to manually turn my pencil in highschool for that exact problem. Now I use a keyboard.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nice! You only have to rotate those once every 3 month.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've had three keyboards in the past 9 years at work. The first one I ended up swapping out with one that somebody was giving away. Then my employer bought a bunch so I grabbed one of those. I don't know what year that was.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I meant physically rotate, like a mattress... because of the pencil.... Maybe I'll just leave the jokes to GW.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Bah! Rotating keyboards is for poor people. Just replace.

  • Meh

    Terrible.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    seems like they created a solution and needed to find a problem

