A Group Of Matchbox Cars Racing On A Treadmill

August 20, 2018

These are several videos of Matchbox cars racing on a treadmill. They're attached to the front of the treadmill via clear tape, and there's plenty of exciting side-to-side action as they battle for position. You know, it's really amazing the creative things a person can come up with to entertain themselves when they're fully committed to not exercising.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Jeff L, who agrees this is exactly what treadmills were invented for.

  • Jenness

    This seems like a fun drinking game.

  • Doog

    Like each person 'bets' on a car or something like that?

  • Eric Ord

    My enemies trying to surpass me

  • TheQiwiMan

    Anyone else reminded of this..?

    https://youtu.be/bya709eOwg...

  • Doog

    This is legitimately brilliant!

    Put lines down and a bunch more cars and simulate rush hour traffic where everyone is an idiot, which is really just rush hour traffic.

  • Fartbutt
