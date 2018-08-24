A 360-Degree Pannable Size Comparison Of Video Game Robots

This is another video from MetalBallStudios (previously) comparing the size of various video game robots. Unlike their previous videos, this one allows you to pan around as the video plays. Was that really value-add? Depends on who you ask, and whether they're wearing a virtual reality headset. "I'm asking you, GW." Out on a date? Take me somewhere fancy! "Define fancy." Anywhere without a drive-thru. "You set the bar low, I like that about you." We're gonna get married, I can already tell.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, for encouraging me to be strong enough to admit that yes, I did fall for YoRHa No.2 Type B in Nier Automata.