A 360-Degree Pannable Size Comparison Of Video Game Robots

August 24, 2018

This is another video from MetalBallStudios (previously) comparing the size of various video game robots. Unlike their previous videos, this one allows you to pan around as the video plays. Was that really value-add? Depends on who you ask, and whether they're wearing a virtual reality headset. "I'm asking you, GW." Out on a date? Take me somewhere fancy! "Define fancy." Anywhere without a drive-thru. "You set the bar low, I like that about you." We're gonna get married, I can already tell.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, for encouraging me to be strong enough to admit that yes, I did fall for YoRHa No.2 Type B in Nier Automata.

  • typowned

    No idea what those sizes were, the commie used the Metric System. Regardless, I still have no idea how tall Mr. Roboto was (he had to be huge).

  • Eric Ord

    Odd that just one of these robots have more soul than Meh, The_Wretched, and Ollie Jones put together

  • TheQiwiMan

    The camera being so close without being able to back up at all was pretty frustrating. Other than that, pretty cool vid.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yeah, the panning thing was neat, but completely defeated by the fact that you couldn't pan back. It felt like you were close enough to smell some of those.

    Also, using feet would be better than meters, but I'm glad he included humans, houses, and landmarks for perspective.

  • Jenness

    1st, I though Megaman was taller. 2nd, I thought that Sonic would be way shorter. As for the others, I wish they would have been painted. Think they'd seem bigger for some reason.

  • Eric Ord

    "1st"

    idk how to feel about this

  • typowned

    Ashamed.

  • Eric Ord

    Why you gotta be such a downer all the time?

