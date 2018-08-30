20,000+ Bees Descend On Times Square Hot Dog Stand To Beat The Heat

Police were called and the NYPD's two official beekeepers were dispatched after 20,000 - 40,000 bees (they're hard to count) descended upon a Times Square hot dog stand on the corner of Broadway and West 43rd Street in order to beat the sweltering heat of their hive. Personally I would have chosen an ice cream stand, but that's just me and I would make the smartest bee ever and get to mate with the queen nonstop.

Known as an absconded hive, the bees were looking for a new home to escape the sweltering heat, said Officer Darren Mays, one of the New York Police Department's two official beekeepers.

"The hive got overcrowded because it was hot and humid and they just needed a new place to go so they can keep cool," Mays said. Second-beekeeper-in-command, Officer Michael Lauriano, responded to the scene in full protective gear, including a netted bee helmet. It took Lauriano 45 minutes to carefully vacuum the bees. Mays confirmed the bees have been safely stored in a hive box and are being transported by police van to an apiary on Long Island.

So the New York Police Department employs two official beekeepers -- who knew? I wonder what other unusual professions they employ. You know what they really need? Some spider people. "They already have Spider-Man." That's not what I meant. "I know what you meant." Did you though? "Of course, I can read you like a book." I'm thinking of a number between one and ten. "Penis." You're good -- you're damn good.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video news report.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who agrees maybe this was just a pop-up restaurant for honey dogs.