1:6 Scale Big Lebowski Religious Figure Model Kit

This is The Dude Abiding kit created and sold by Etsy seller DappledLightStudio. The $130 urethane resin model includes approximately ten pieces (including a White Russian replica and custom printed rug) and features the dude with four arms in the style of a Hindu god, holding a White Russian, j, and his bowling ball. Obviously, this will be the model that final ties my work cubicle together. You think I should try painting it or just leave it as-is? "Do you remember the last time you tried painting something?" Oh my God, those people were so pissed! "You painted their children's faces with spray paint." Then don't hire a Craigslist face painter for a birthday party!

Keep going for a shot of the unassembled kit.

Thanks to Pure Gold, who, wait a minute -- then why are you turning my hand green?!