1:6 Scale Big Lebowski Religious Figure Model Kit

August 17, 2018

the-dude-model-kit-1.jpg

This is The Dude Abiding kit created and sold by Etsy seller DappledLightStudio. The $130 urethane resin model includes approximately ten pieces (including a White Russian replica and custom printed rug) and features the dude with four arms in the style of a Hindu god, holding a White Russian, j, and his bowling ball. Obviously, this will be the model that final ties my work cubicle together. You think I should try painting it or just leave it as-is? "Do you remember the last time you tried painting something?" Oh my God, those people were so pissed! "You painted their children's faces with spray paint." Then don't hire a Craigslist face painter for a birthday party!

Keep going for a shot of the unassembled kit.

the-dude-model-kit-2.jpg

Thanks to Pure Gold, who, wait a minute -- then why are you turning my hand green?!

Woopsie: Car Attempting Burnout Loses A Wheel

Previous Story

Real Products that Exist: A Ring That Looks Like An Entire Finger

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Still haven't seen TBL, I should probably remedy that soon.

  • Bling Nye

    You should. It's great. :)

  • Bling Nye

    I need this, but not $130 bad, like maybe $40 bad.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, do you see what happens larry?!, hey nice marmot, mind if i do a j?, model, model kits, movies, obviously you're not a golfer, real products that exist, sure why not, the big lebowski, the dude abides, this is what happens when you find a stranger in the alps, tying the room together
Previous Post
Next Post