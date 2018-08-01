Yikes: Killer Whale Grabs Sailboat's Anchor Line, Tows It Into Another Boat

August 1, 2018

This is a video from the Comox Marina on Vancouver Island of a 27-year old male orca grabbing the anchor line of an unoccupied sailboat and towing it around for a bit before ramming it into another boat, presumably in protest of Sea World. You know what the craziest part about all this is though? They know how old the orca is. I've got a birthday coming up in a couple weeks and I asked my parents how old I'm gonna be and you know what my dad said? Too old to still be living here. Ha, like they don't enjoy my pleasant company and help around the house or something. "Do the dishes." You do the dishes, I'm playing video games!

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees this is exactly why you should never try fishing with your anchor line.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "HERE YOU GO HOOMANS I GOTCHER OTHER BOAT FOR YOU"

  • Douchy McDouche

    When you take up two parking spots at sea.

  • Bling Nye

    Originally called Panda whales based on their appearance, they were quickly renamed to the more appropriate Killer whale once their dickish behavior became more well known.

    So majestic, such asshole, much wow.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Hmmm, I dunno. That sounds like a load of pollocks to me.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    SEE WHAT HAPPENS! THASS WHAT YOU GET!

  • Closet Nerd

    Free Willy My ASS!!!!
    FUCK YOU Willy!!!!

  • Munihausen

    Something is certainly fishy about this video.

  • typowned

    Whale-come to the boat show.

    I'll show myself out.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Orca-mon! teehee. I'm groaning so much, I may need to see the doctor...or maybe a brain sturgeon!

  • Tracy B. Shepard

