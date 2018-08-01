Yikes: Killer Whale Grabs Sailboat's Anchor Line, Tows It Into Another Boat

This is a video from the Comox Marina on Vancouver Island of a 27-year old male orca grabbing the anchor line of an unoccupied sailboat and towing it around for a bit before ramming it into another boat, presumably in protest of Sea World. You know what the craziest part about all this is though? They know how old the orca is. I've got a birthday coming up in a couple weeks and I asked my parents how old I'm gonna be and you know what my dad said? Too old to still be living here. Ha, like they don't enjoy my pleasant company and help around the house or something. "Do the dishes." You do the dishes, I'm playing video games!

Keep going for the video.

