WTF!: Thousands Of Ants Form Hanging Body-Bridge To Attack Wasp Nest

This is a video from Brazil captured by electrical engineer Francisco Boni of a hanging ant bridge loosely spanning its way to a wasp nest for an attack. No word what those wasps did to warrant the attack, but I'd like to know so I can make sure I never do the same thing myself. In Francisco's own words while I cover myself in Raid like spray sunscreen:

"Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge."

"When this type of attack happens, the wasps usually escape and the ants do not leave until they've completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae and eggs, as well as some adults who did not manage to escape. They can even build across the water!" "For ants, it is more effective to follow the trail over a bridge that goes down and then up than in an inverted upside down walk." "Also likely that upside down the ants can't carry significant loads."

Man, that's nuts. I suggest we just hand the world over before ants decide to fight us for it. Maybe they'll let us work in their fungus gardens or something. Speaking of less terrifying ants and bridges: my aunt has been trying to teach me how to play bridge when she comes over for dinner Sunday nights. "Great tie-in, GW." Thanks! "I'm joking, you're an idiot." I do always yell Uno.

