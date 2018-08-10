Woopsie: Work Truck With Crane Raised Takes Out Power Line, Traffic Lights

August 10, 2018

Because who's never been so excited to leave work on a Friday afternoon that they forget to do something important, this is a video of a crane truck with its crane still raised taking out some power lines before proceeding to fight a traffic light pole and win. We've all been there. Kind of reminds me of the Friday I was so excited to hit happy hour I forgot to not start a fire in the conference room so we could all leave early.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if fires on two consecutive Fridays is too many. Also, this driver really should have gone for the low bridge trifecta.

Thanks to Jacob W, who had his money on the traffic light pole and owes me twenty dollars.

  • Jenness

    I bet he posted this on his Facebook later that night just to shut up his friends: https://meme.xyz/uploads/po...

  • Meh

    Dude, you have one single job.

  • Douchy McDouche

    To drive a truck. I think he handled it pretty well. Now the guy whose job was to lower the crane, he done goofed.

  • Meh

    It falls under the driver to make sure shit is done right before he moves it.

  • Beard

    Then I guess he has two jobs: 1) to "make sure shit is done right," and 2) to drive the truck.

    Even I am starting to get overwhelmed.

  • Michael

    Have a big red flashing light inside of truck cabins. Must be in sight of driver when he's looking at the road.Whenever you lift the crane > Big red light begins to flash. Emits a beep every 2 secondsNever stops until you lower that thing.Voilà!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Some failures are so spectacular, they just inspire awe.

  • conundrum

    that was when the internet went down for the east coast a few weeks ago, Thats one of the fiber lines that was cut

  • Douchy McDouche

    Internet fiber is all in the ground but you get a medal for participating.

  • Gingerbread

    Have a big red flashing light inside of truck cabins. Must be in sight of driver when he's looking at the road.
    Whenever you lift the crane > Big red light begins to flash. Emits a beep every 2 seconds
    Never stops until you lower that thing.
    Voilà!

  • Ollie Williams

    Someone got fired that day, hopefully.

  • Doog

    Hopefully. That would mean he survived.

