Woman Provides Commentary For Two Idiots Who Got Out Of Their Cars To Have A Pathetic Road Rage Fight

This is a video captured by a woman during rush hour on I-35 in Round Rock, Texas, of two 50-something-year-old men who decide to turn their road rage into the saddest display of feet and fists of rage that I've ever seen. The woman also provides some delightful commentary ("Too old, bruh. TOO OLD."), which was definitely value-add. These two are crazy. Hopefully when their significant others see this video they both immediately get dumped, because these two deserve each other. They're like two peas in a pod. Hopefully they just don't have to punch their way out of that pod, or they're both as good as dead.

Keep going for the video, but make sure to turn the volume on if it isn't.

