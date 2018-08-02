Woman Creates Wearable Fiber Optic Corset That Illuminates Her Implants

This is a video of Naomi 'SexyCyborg' Wu demonstrating the 'Cyberpunk Wearable Fiber Optic Implant Transillumination' system she developed (previously: the LED eyelashes she created). The apparatus has two illuminated fiber optic cables that screw into the sides of the corset right next to each breast, and illuminate her implants with the light (like shining a flashlight through your hand). The future, folks -- it's totally nuts. Also, do you think a similar system would work with a penile implant? Asking for a friend who's always dreamed of waving a blue lightsaber at public urinals.

Keep going for the a short gif and a video of the corset's construction, but skip to 12:15 if you just want to see the final product in action.

Thanks to Mark V, who agrees the future has never looked so bright.