Much Elegant, Very Grace: Performances From The DogDance World Championship Finals

These are several videos of competitors in the recent freestyle event finals of the DogDance World Championship, something I didn't know existed until I just got the tip in my inbox. It appears to be some sort of combination of dog tricks and bad dancing. It's not for everyone. Honestly, I could only watch for like ten seconds before I knew this is exactly what I have to do with my life.

Keep going for the videos but just Youtube dogdance competitions if that's a rabbit hole you feel like going down.

