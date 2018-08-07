Much Elegant, Very Grace: Performances From The DogDance World Championship Finals

August 7, 2018

These are several videos of competitors in the recent freestyle event finals of the DogDance World Championship, something I didn't know existed until I just got the tip in my inbox. It appears to be some sort of combination of dog tricks and bad dancing. It's not for everyone. Honestly, I could only watch for like ten seconds before I knew this is exactly what I have to do with my life.

Keep going for the videos but just Youtube dogdance competitions if that's a rabbit hole you feel like going down.

Thanks to Christina D, who expected to see a much more lavish venue for a world championship.

  • Jenness

    Why do I get the feeling that this all started when one person was alone drinking and the song "One is the loneliest number" came on and their dog tried to stop the hysterical and annoying crying?

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love dogs.

    But my love for dogs does not outweigh how stupid I find this.

  • Closet Nerd

    I want to see Scooby Doo with a dress and a bowl of fruit on his head dancing...

  • Bling Nye
  • Munihausen

    *shreds law degree

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's scary how accurately King of the Hill portrayed it

