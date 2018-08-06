Two Old Men Escape Nursing Home, Are Found At 3AM At A Heavy Metal Festival

Two elderly men recently escaped from their nursing home in Germany (possibly via getaway mobility scooter) and were found by police hours later at 3AM at the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival (the world's largest), because you're never too old to throw some pointy elbows in a mosh pit.

A police spokeswoman said they were in a "disoriented and dazed" state but nonetheless were reluctant to leave, Deutsche Welle reported.

Eventually, they were persuaded to leave and police escorted them home with the help of a taxi and a patrol car. "They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk.

Well of course they were reluctant to leave, they were probably having the time of their geriatric lives. I only hope when I'm 200 I still have the energy to sneak out of the nursing home and party into the wee hours of the morning. I doubt I will though based on how tired I always am already. I get into bed before it's even dark out. The last time I tried to stay up past midnight I fell asleep at 8:30 and woke up in 2018.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees the police really should have organized a stage-dive for these two hellhounds.