Two Men Attempt A Tandem High Dive, Do Horribly

This is a video of two men attempting a tandem high dive beginning with one standing backwards and holding the other upside-down. *holding up 0 scorecard* I'm not sure what they were trying to do, but I don't think they did it. *holding up -5 scorecard* There's no way that landing felt good. *holding up the penis doodle I just drew* Keep practicing.

Keep going for the full video, but the dive isn't until after 0:30.

Thanks to Lynn C, who agrees they should add some roller skates and a trampoline and make this an Olympic sport.