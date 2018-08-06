Two Men Attempt A Tandem High Dive, Do Horribly

August 6, 2018

This is a video of two men attempting a tandem high dive beginning with one standing backwards and holding the other upside-down. *holding up 0 scorecard* I'm not sure what they were trying to do, but I don't think they did it. *holding up -5 scorecard* There's no way that landing felt good. *holding up the penis doodle I just drew* Keep practicing.

Keep going for the full video, but the dive isn't until after 0:30.

Thanks to Lynn C, who agrees they should add some roller skates and a trampoline and make this an Olympic sport.

  • Draco Basileus

    Taint how it's supposed to be done.

  • Munihausen

    Fabulous.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm impressed on the getting into position. They must have put in hours getting that right.

  • How were they meant to land? Leg first from the guy who kept his legs straight, or was this like a two person belly flop?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Is it that "docking" thing I keep hearing about?

  • Bling Nye

    Needs more foreskin.

  • Closet Nerd

    Dude got tea-bagged so hard, the nuts hit his tonsils...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sixty-Nine Ur Doin It Rong

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    you haven't lived until you've done it from 3 stories up, pinwheel-dropping into a pool in front of a crowd

  • jrose

    That guy's 360° cringe is the greatest reaction ever.

