Two Men Attempt A Tandem High Dive, Do Horribly
This is a video of two men attempting a tandem high dive beginning with one standing backwards and holding the other upside-down. *holding up 0 scorecard* I'm not sure what they were trying to do, but I don't think they did it. *holding up -5 scorecard* There's no way that landing felt good. *holding up the penis doodle I just drew* Keep practicing.
Keep going for the full video, but the dive isn't until after 0:30.
Thanks to Lynn C, who agrees they should add some roller skates and a trampoline and make this an Olympic sport.
-
Draco Basileus
-
Munihausen
-
The_Wretched
-
CloakedSparrow
-
Douchy McDouche
-
Bling Nye
-
Closet Nerd
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Big Dog on Krampus
-
jrose
Read More: hurting yourself, i think you did it wrong, i'm flying jack!, i'm pretty sure i felt that, jumping off of things, ouch, painful, pool, practice makes perfect, so that's what that looks like, that wasn't supposed to happen, trusting your partner, video, was that over or under rotated?, whee!