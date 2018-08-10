Truck Drives Into Sinkhole, Tries To Break In Half

August 10, 2018

driving-into-sinkhole.jpg

This is a video of a fearless motorist in Massachusetts plowing his Chevrolet S10 pickup into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main and almost separating the truck's cab and bed. Weird. Admittedly, that water looks relatively unassuming and I probably would have tried driving through it too because human survival instincts are overrated. Of course a smarter person would probably argue the key to successfully navigating a potentially dangerous situation like this is watching somebody else go before you, that way if they die you know for certain you should go at least twice as fast to hydroplane all the way across.

Keep going for the whole video. Also, obvious bonus points for the driver not wearing a shirt.

Thanks to me, for spotting this posted on Facebook and not to the person who actually posted it because they're more of a frienemy than a friend anyways. Haha -- piss off, Adam!

A Robot Developed To Find Waldo In Where's Waldo Books

Previous Story

Theo Jansen's New And Improved Wind-Powered Beach Walking Strandbeests

Next Story
  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the amount of fast-food garbage that floated out of his window is about what i'd expect from someone who drives shirtless

  • Jenness

    LOL I thought the SAME THING! Wouldn't have been surprised to see some rats scrambling out of that thing as well. *shudders*

  • The Chosen One

    I like how he tries to jump out of his truck, like Mario jumping off Yoshi's back to save himself.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    you gonna let him get away with this shit Qiwi???

  • TheQiwiMan

    My people are already on it, thanks.

  • Closet Nerd

    HILARIOUS!!!!!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    I like how he tries to jump out of his truck, like Mario jumping off Yoshi's back to save himself.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Truck is my enemies trying to take my FIRSTS

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, driving around having a terrible time, it doesn't look so deep i think i'll just go for it, my monster truck would have made short work of that puddle, sinkhole, so that's what that looks like, trucks, video, water, woopsie, you never know till you try
Previous Post
Next Post