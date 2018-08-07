Trailer For An Upcoming Bee Simulator Video Game

This is the trailer for Bee Simulator, a video game coming out eleven years too late to cash in on the Bee Movie bandwagon. The game will be available for all major consoles and PCs later this year. Can you guess what you do? You do bee things. Buzzzzzzz!

And what does it mean to be a bee? Well, with Bee Simulator, we will finally be able to put ourselves inside the mind of the humble bee and do all the things that bees need to do to survive in this world: fly around in search of nourishment, pollenate flowers, construct a hive, contribute to bee society [plus do battle with enemies].

Cool, but what about stinging people? I want to sting people. And, if I'm being completely honest, that's all I want to do. Unless I can mate with the queen, in which case I just want to do that and eat honey all day. "You are aware after successfully mating a drone's penis and abdomen are torn off and he dies." I'm cool with just stinging. "Female worker bees typically die similar deaths after stinging as well." Screw it, I wanna be a hummingbird.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees they definitely missed the opportunity to offer a jar of honey as a pre-order bonus.