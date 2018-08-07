Tiny Fish Swarm Diver In Bait Ball To Prevent Getting Eaten By Shark

August 7, 2018

This is a video of diver Tobias Sachs seeing the underwater sights off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt when thousands of tiny fish form a bait ball around him to appear much larger than they are singly and avoid predation from an incoming filter-feeding whale shark. Man, being a fish sounds stressful. And I'm not just saying that because Finding Nemo and Finding Dory both gave me terrible anxiety, but that's the lighter side of ocean life they made kid's movies about. Think of all the stuff they couldn't show you without giving every child nightmares. Terrifying, right? Now help me dump these bags of concrete mix off the end of the pier.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bonnie H, who agrees the key to not getting eaten alive by ocean life is living in the middle of a landlocked country and praying there aren't any freak sharknadoes.

Much Elegant, Very Grace: Performances From The DogDance World Championship Finals

Previous Story

Creating A Spinning Human Zoetrope On A Playground Merry-Go-Round With No Post-Production Effects

Next Story
  • Eric Ord

    Deep down I could swear there's a metaphor for me and the rest of the Geekologie message boards here but I'll be damned if I know what it is.

  • Jenness

    I've always wanted to swim with what sharks. They are so amazing.

  • Eric Ord

    What what

    In the butt

  • "I can eat em if they all form into one big delicious mouth sized bite!"
    -Whaleshark?

  • WhiteEagle2

    Even though whale sharks aren't a threat to humans, I'd be slightly worried that I was between the shark and it's dinner.

  • Bling Nye

    Or like, in the midst of its dinner.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Yeah like being the bone of the T-bone : can't eat it, but certainly can gnaw on it.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Man this new Aquaman movie sure looks like it’s gonna suck.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dinner, don't move kind sir we need you, eating things, fish, just keep swimming, man being a fish sounds stressful i'm not sure i'd be into that, not getting eaten, sealife, sharks, so that's what that looks like, survival, terrifying, under the sea, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post