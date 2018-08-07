Tiny Fish Swarm Diver In Bait Ball To Prevent Getting Eaten By Shark

This is a video of diver Tobias Sachs seeing the underwater sights off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt when thousands of tiny fish form a bait ball around him to appear much larger than they are singly and avoid predation from an incoming filter-feeding whale shark. Man, being a fish sounds stressful. And I'm not just saying that because Finding Nemo and Finding Dory both gave me terrible anxiety, but that's the lighter side of ocean life they made kid's movies about. Think of all the stuff they couldn't show you without giving every child nightmares. Terrifying, right? Now help me dump these bags of concrete mix off the end of the pier.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bonnie H, who agrees the key to not getting eaten alive by ocean life is living in the middle of a landlocked country and praying there aren't any freak sharknadoes.