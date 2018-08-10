Theo Jansen's New And Improved Wind-Powered Beach Walking Strandbeests

This is video highlighting the evolution of Theo Jansen's Strandbeests, as well as a video of the new UMINAMI model he developed this year (for those of you not familiar, Strandbeests are skeletal figures made from plastic tubing, string and zip-ties that walk along the beach, powered by the wind). Theo's latest design is arguably the best yet, and he says he eventually wants "to put these animals out in herds on the beaches, so they will live their own lives." Yeaaaah, is it just me or does that kinda sound like pollution? Still, that new UMINAMI really hauls ass down the shore. I don't think I've run down the beach that fast since someone yelled shark. "Yeah, and left the kids you were babysitting in the water." And they're totally fine! "No, they're afraid to take baths." They'll grow out of it. "They're in high school now." Okay they might need some counseling.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which focuses entirely on the all-new UMINAMI Straandbeast.

Thanks to my friend Amelie, who agrees beach Strandbeests have got nothing on beach sexybeasts like myself. "I never said that." You were thinking it though! "You don't even have a decent hot tub at night body, let alone a beach body." Your words hurt me.