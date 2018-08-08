The World Of Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Ultimate Edition

August 8, 2018

harry-potter-trivial-pursuit-1.jpg

This is the $50 World Of Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Ultimate Edition available from ThinkGeek (among other places, do your research, don't blame me if you don't get the best deal I'm not your personal shopper although I'm more than willing to be if the pay is right and I get all your hand-me-downs). Unlike the previously released edition with no board and only 100 question cards (600 questions total, like that Golden Girls edition), this one includes a board, some bitchin' Hogwarts house game tokens, and 300 question cards (1,800 questions total). Now that's the making of a serious game night. Personally I don't know much about Harry Potter because I only f*** with actual magic but my girlfriend loves it because it's the closest thing to real magic she knew before she met me. Isn't that right, honey? "Why don't you cast a dinner spell?" Coming right up! *checks app for nearest Bird scooter, speeds to Taco Bell*

keep going for a closeup of the game tokens and a sample question card.

harry-potter-trivial-pursuit-2.jpg

Thanks to Kristi, who

Interesting: The Tap Wireless Finger-Tapping Controlled Keyboard, Mouse And Controller Thingy

Previous Story

Video Of A Great White Breaching Ocean Surface To Try to Eat Researcher's Feet

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I think everyone has that one friend who would just get every question right because they are SO into Harry Potter.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Which house does Eric Ord belong to?

    My money’s on Hufflepuff.

  • Jenness

    The little known house of Furstsnstuff

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: answers, fake magic, game night, games, harry potter, having a great time, i smell a game night brewing (like a potion in a cauldron!), i'll play but only if you promise to let me win, my dad ate a trivial pursuit card once because it was out of date and incorrect, questions, sure why not, trivia, trivial pursuit
Previous Post
Next Post