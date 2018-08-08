The World Of Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Ultimate Edition

This is the $50 World Of Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Ultimate Edition available from ThinkGeek (among other places, do your research, don't blame me if you don't get the best deal I'm not your personal shopper although I'm more than willing to be if the pay is right and I get all your hand-me-downs). Unlike the previously released edition with no board and only 100 question cards (600 questions total, like that Golden Girls edition), this one includes a board, some bitchin' Hogwarts house game tokens, and 300 question cards (1,800 questions total). Now that's the making of a serious game night. Personally I don't know much about Harry Potter because I only f*** with actual magic but my girlfriend loves it because it's the closest thing to real magic she knew before she met me. Isn't that right, honey? "Why don't you cast a dinner spell?" Coming right up! *checks app for nearest Bird scooter, speeds to Taco Bell*

keep going for a closeup of the game tokens and a sample question card.

Thanks to Kristi, who