The Vans x Vincent Van Gogh Museum Clothing Collection

August 2, 2018

These are a ton of shots of the collaborative Vans x Vincent Van Gogh Museum clothing collection. There are shoes, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, backpacks and hats, featuring the art of a handful of Van Gogh's paintings. Everything goes on sale August 3rd through the Vans website (among other places) and I'm not going to buy any of it because I'm poor. I can't even afford regular Vans, only this knockoff pair of Vuns I bought out of the trunk of car downtown. My P.E. teacher is always yelling at too me because they scuff up the gym floor. You ever tried playing dodgeball in your socks? Hitting me was like trying to shoot fish in the ice case at a supermarket.

Keep going for a bunch more shots while I start a countdown until somebody leaves a "I'd give my left ear for a pair of those" in the comments.

Thanks to Summer B, who made me promise to get her a pair of the sunflower shoes, which I'll just pretend I didn't read. I'm sorry, I skimmed, I didn't see it!

  • “Hey, are those... Vincent Van Toes?”

  • TheQiwiMan

    Little known fact, I never wear any article of clothing unless it is specifically designed on a pun.

  • Closet Nerd

    Gotta Van Gogh get me a pair...

Read More: art, collaboration, different strokes for different folks, hoodies, man that van gogh -- what a hell of a life, painting, real products that are going to exist, shirts, shoes, sure why not, things that look like other things, van gogh, wearing things
