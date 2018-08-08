The Tacticlip, A Multi-Tool Hair Clip

This is the Tacticlip, a small minimalist multi-tool in the form of a hairclip. $10 will get you a pack of four of the TSA approved multi-tools through its introductory Kickstarter campaign. In addition to the uses seen above (the raptor claw tip is capable of opening clamshell packaging), field-testers also mentioned it also functions as a flint blade (for striking a flint), zip-tie saw and zip-tie lockpick, money clip, bookmark, chip-clip and pressure point kubotan. Obviously, I just dumped like a dozen into my girlfriend's purse, and I won't be able to find a single one when I actually need it. Some open makeup or a handful of unwrapped Reece's Peanut Butter Cup minis? No problem.

  • Jenness

    My hair is going to be so badass now. Now when I drunkenly hit on random dudes in bars and they rightfully grab my ass because I probably asked them too I can also whip this out and HiiiiYahhhhh!!!! That's right - you just got raptor clawed by a hair clip because I'm drunk and have decided to send mixed messages! *squeals and goes to buy one*

  • Bling Nye

    I love the trend of tacking "tacti-" on shit and selling it for stupid prices.

    Tactical =/= "Tacticool"

  • typowned

    1 1/4"... Perfect size.

    What?

  • Douchy McDouche

    With a feature like "black" I'd be careful wearing this around cops.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Clever. Now if only it was more socially acceptable for us guys to wear hair clips.

  • Bling Nye

    You should really move if it's not socially acceptable where you live. Or better yet, just be the change you want to see in the world.

    You want to wear a hair clip, wear a fucking hair clip man. I do, when I need to, zero fucks given.

  • The_Wretched

    Wick holder? If I need my wick held, that's not a useful tool.

  • Bling Nye

    But it also measures up to 1 1/4", a full 1/4" more than you need! teehee

  • Gingerbread

    Out of all its features, black is my favorite one

  • Wooder

    What TSA agent would let this through? for what country...Bulgaria/Croatia...not in north america that's for sure.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The last time I've been to an airport was 1995 so I wouldn't know. Do TSA agents have any kind of competence on average?

    Do they make women take hair clips out of their hair during screenings?

  • Gregory P Livell

    Actually they will.... I've traveled to 6 different countries, and have taken similar/worse items. So... Yeah.

