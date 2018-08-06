The Most Unsatisfying Video In The World Ever Made, Part II

August 6, 2018

Remember The Most Unsatisfying Video In The World Ever Made from last year? I do, because my brain is like a rat trap. Anyways, here's part two. Unfortunately, like most sequels, I feel like this one paled in comparison to the original. "What did you think of the new Jurassic World movie?" I walked out. "Wow." But not before ripping my seat out of the ground and throwing it down the aisle.

Keep going for the opposite of a Snickers bar.

Thanks to Brett H, who agrees the real most unsatisfying video in the world ever made is whichever one a coworker wants to show you from their recent vacation.

