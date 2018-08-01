Teen's Parents Embarrass Him By Dancing While On The Jumbotron At Baseball Game

August 1, 2018

parents-dancing-at-baseball-game.jpg

This is a video from a recent San Diego Padres game at Petco Park of a teen in his best Top Gun shirt sulking while his parents dance to Flo Rida's 'Low' on the jumbotron. I can't imagine he's looking forward to returning to school and all his friends telling him how hot his mom is. His dad isn't half bad either. Do you think maybe... "They're not swingers." You don't know that though!

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees somebody's going to be demanding their dad let them drink a beer this weekend.

