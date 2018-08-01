Stabilized 360-Degree Camera View From Inside The Cockpit Of An F-16 Flight

August 1, 2018

This is a video from Josh M, who was able to mount his Garmin VIRB 360 camera in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon (aka Viper) being flown by pilot John "Rain" Waters during a demo. The 360-degree video was edited in post-production to pan around during the flight, but is always stabilized to the horizon. It was interesting to watch, especially on the projector in the conference room while I blasted Kenny Loggins' 'Danger Zone' and pretended I was a Top Gun fighter pilot. I spun around in my swivel-chair so hard I thought I was going to get sick pulling all those G's. "Um, you did get sick." That puke was in the paper shredder when I got here. "And your tie?" Cat clawed it.

Keep going for the whole video from takeoff to touchdown.

Thanks Josh, and let me know if you want to strap that camera to my crash helmet the next time I get shot out of a cannon (hopefully this weekend).

50 Shades Of Nudibranch: A Video Of The Colorful Diversity Of Sea Slugs

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Big McLargehuge

    ALCOHOL & LENS TISSUE

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..why do I suddenly have the overwhelming desire to take my shirt off and play some volleyball with teh boyz now..?

  • Eric Ord

    "teh"

    :|

  • TheQiwiMan

    It’s Arabic.

    It means “First”.

  • Tracy B. Shepard

    I exit m­y office job a­nd today I earn eighty five dollars each h. How i did it? I am freelancing online from my home! My previous job was bad for me ,so I decided to take my chance on something new… Two years have passed since And I can say in great confidence I couldn't be happier! Here is what i do https://plus.google.com/u/0...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 360-degree camera, cool, highway to the danger zone, i want to be a jet, jet fighter, jet powered, man i always wanted to be a fighter pilot when i was a kid but i had coke bottle glasses and they said i couldn't, neato, plane, planes, so that's what that looks like, take it away kenny!, top gun, video, zoom zoom
Previous Post