Stabilized 360-Degree Camera View From Inside The Cockpit Of An F-16 Flight

This is a video from Josh M, who was able to mount his Garmin VIRB 360 camera in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon (aka Viper) being flown by pilot John "Rain" Waters during a demo. The 360-degree video was edited in post-production to pan around during the flight, but is always stabilized to the horizon. It was interesting to watch, especially on the projector in the conference room while I blasted Kenny Loggins' 'Danger Zone' and pretended I was a Top Gun fighter pilot. I spun around in my swivel-chair so hard I thought I was going to get sick pulling all those G's. "Um, you did get sick." That puke was in the paper shredder when I got here. "And your tie?" Cat clawed it.

Keep going for the whole video from takeoff to touchdown.

Thanks Josh, and let me know if you want to strap that camera to my crash helmet the next time I get shot out of a cannon (hopefully this weekend).