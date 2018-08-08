Spectators Reacting To The Incredible Speed Of Motorcycle Racers Participating In The Isle Of Man TT

Note: some cursing but the bikes are so loud I'm not sure what I heard.

This is a video compilation of spectators reacting to the breakneck speeds of motorcycle racers participating in the Isle Of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) time-trial style public road races over the past few years. The Isle Of Man TT is considered one of the world's most dangerous racing events, and watching the video makes it very clear why. I don't even feel safe in an office 5,200 miles away from these lunatics. I feel like at any moment one could come flying through a window like they were shot out of a cannon and send us both to meet our makers. Probably God in their case, and an evil, childless witch named Euphenia in mine. "Wait, what's this about a witch?" We can't all be as lucky as Pinocchio.

Keep going for the video, as well as an extended cut of the view of the guy in the gif, from 2016.

Thanks to Clint, who agree everything about the Isle Of Man TT looks and sounds terrifying.