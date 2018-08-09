Smooth, Bro: Have You Ever Even Cut Down A Tree Before?

This is a very short video of a man cutting down a tree and doing a very poor job of avoiding hitting anything. I mean, there are only so many places that tree could fall, and about half of them involve vehicles, one a wood chipper, one is on himself and his work buddy, and the last is on the person filming. What the hell was he trying to do? SPOILER: clearly trying to land the tree in the back of the work truck to make cleanup easier. Admittedly, smart thinking, would buy a beer if he didn't already drink a dozen.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif should really be enough. Also, props for him trying to get under the tree like he could Hulk it back up.

Thanks to Marc B, who mentioned he's got the feeling this company might not be licensed or insured.