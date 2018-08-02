Security Guard Frisker Demonstrates A No-Touch Frisk Technique

August 2, 2018

high-security-frisking.jpg

This is a video of a security guard demonstrating a very advanced no-touch frisk technique. The technique is so advanced he actually performs the entirety of the frisking with his eyes. He's good -- he's damn good. "X-ray contacts?" That was my second guess. "And your first?" He absolutely does not give a shit about the security at this event.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TH, who's convinced he only frisks as much as he gets paid.

