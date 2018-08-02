Realistic Entirely CGI Animation Of A Giant Red-Robed Grim Reaper Holding Onto The Golden Gate Bridge

This is a video rendering of a red-robed Grim Reaper holding onto the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and watching cars pass, trying to decide whose time is up. The short clip was created by Canadian digital artist Justin LeDuc, and is entirely CGI. From the bridge to the water to the cars to the view from the helicopter to the rain, it's all computer rendering -- no part of it is real (links to all the assets he used HERE). Except Justin did such a good job apparently some people actually thought it was a real video. Wait -- of a giant animatronic Grim Reaper? Nobody thought that was actually the Grim Reaper, right? My God some people are so stupid. The Grim Reaper wears black.

Keep going for the video.

A post shared by Justin Leduc (@justinleduc) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

Thanks to blue16, who agrees there's no lower bound for people's gullibility.