Radio Show Caller Demonstrates His Impressive Ability To Repeat Any Phrase Backwards

This is a video from Australia's Hamish & Andy radio show of a listener who called in to demonstrate his ability to repeat any phrase given to him backwards, and almost immediately. Hamish & Andy provide him with three random phrases, all of which he does fairly well with. A very valuable skill. Now I'm not saying I could do better, but I could only crawl backwards until I was three and constantly got stuck under the sofa, so clearly I have an advantage.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JD, who wrote like the first sentence of his email backwards before giving up like any normal person would.