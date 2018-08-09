Radio Show Caller Demonstrates His Impressive Ability To Repeat Any Phrase Backwards

August 9, 2018

speaking-backwards.jpg

This is a video from Australia's Hamish & Andy radio show of a listener who called in to demonstrate his ability to repeat any phrase given to him backwards, and almost immediately. Hamish & Andy provide him with three random phrases, all of which he does fairly well with. A very valuable skill. Now I'm not saying I could do better, but I could only crawl backwards until I was three and constantly got stuck under the sofa, so clearly I have an advantage.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JD, who wrote like the first sentence of his email backwards before giving up like any normal person would.

  • Bling Nye

    .gnizama yllaer si yug taht ,woW

  • TheQiwiMan

    Destin did a video with this guy, it's pretty incredible: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is one of those things that I wonder "how did you figure out you could do this?"

    Must have owned a TalkBoy or something.

  • Linda M. Kim

  • Talon184

    "She is my cousin...but doesn't she look almost exactly like Laura Palmer?"

  • The_Wretched

    That's what I was thinking.

