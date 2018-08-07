Picture Perfect: This Pomeranian's Paddington Bear Cosplay

This is a shot of Bertram the rescue pomeranian (bertieberthepom on Instagram) modeling his Halloween costume for this year. Obviously, he makes a near identical Paddington Bear and I will 100% argue dogs shouldn't be allowed to participate in costume contests if he's at the same party I'm attending this year. What's a dog gonna do with a $50 TGI Friday's gift card anyways? Those endless apps are mine. "And who are you supposed to be, the curmudgeonly old man from Up?" Every day of my life. "That's sad." I miss Ellie. "That's even sadder." I'm kidding I'm obviously Voltron, dummy.

Keep going for one more shot with an ever so slightly different expression.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees I deserve those loaded baked potato skins.