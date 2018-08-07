Picture Perfect: This Pomeranian's Paddington Bear Cosplay

August 7, 2018

paddington-bear-dog-1.jpg

This is a shot of Bertram the rescue pomeranian (bertieberthepom on Instagram) modeling his Halloween costume for this year. Obviously, he makes a near identical Paddington Bear and I will 100% argue dogs shouldn't be allowed to participate in costume contests if he's at the same party I'm attending this year. What's a dog gonna do with a $50 TGI Friday's gift card anyways? Those endless apps are mine. "And who are you supposed to be, the curmudgeonly old man from Up?" Every day of my life. "That's sad." I miss Ellie. "That's even sadder." I'm kidding I'm obviously Voltron, dummy.

Keep going for one more shot with an ever so slightly different expression.

paddington-bear-dog-2.jpg

Thanks to Ash, who agrees I deserve those loaded baked potato skins.

Two Old Men Escape Nursing Home, Are Found At 3AM At A Heavy Metal Festival

Previous Story

Sure, Why Not?: Using Reel To Reel Magnetic Tape As A Drum Kit

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't think it fits. Paddington wasn't a hateful ankle biter. I can't say I've ever met a Pomeranian who wasn't a raging dickhole.

  • Bling Nye

    You should've met mine, he was stellar, friendly as hell, loved everyone. He'd bark at first if you came to our door, but stop as soon as he "met" you, cleared you as a security threat with an ocular pat down and a sniff... then he'd be your new best friend....

    Unless by 'raging dickhole' you meant wouldn't leave you alone by asking for pettings, rubs and play. In which case, he was a total raging dickhole. Lol

  • Bling Nye

    Haha, this is hilarious and adorable. Hits close to home too since last week I had to put one of our dogs to sleep... he was a rescue too, also a chocolate pom, looked a lot like this little fella... RIP buddy.

  • Jenness

    Sorry for your loss.

  • Geekologie

    sorry to hear that, rest in peace little guy

  • Bling Nye

    Ah thanks, it's been a little ruff (damn, I just can't help it) ... we had him for over a decade; he had a good life and was loved a lot all the way through the end. He was a damn good boy.

  • Brian

    Condolences. Our cat passed this weekend due to a hit and run and it's been way tougher than I would have guessed. They really wiggle their way into your heart.

  • Bling Nye

    Oh man, I'm sorry to hear that, that's really sad. It seems extra hard when you don't get a chance to say goodbye. And yeah, I still catch myself thinking he's around, on the couch or upstairs; I'll turn around expecting him to be standing there looking at me, but it's just empty floor. It's tough. They really do become part of the family. I'm sorry for your loss.

  • Brian

    Thanks, man. She was more my wife's cat than mine, but I loved her too. I never thought I'd miss being woken up at five in the morning because the food bowl is only half full, but here we are.

  • Bling Nye

    "I can see a tiny bit of the bottom of the bowl through the food, which means I'm going to starve to death in the next 10 minutes if you don't fill it up!!" LOL, my cat was the same way.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, bears, characters, cosplay, costume, dogs, good job, halloween, impressive, nailed it, pets, playing dress up, this is halloween this is halloween, treat this little guy stat!, well hello there!, what a precious angel, winning the costume contest
Previous Post
Next Post