Philippines President Watches As $5.5-Million Of Illegally Smuggled Luxury Cars Are Bulldozed
These are a couple videos of a recent
monster truck bulldozer rally sponsored by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in which 68 illegally smuggled luxury cars and motorcycles were crushed as part of the president's anti-corruption campaign. That man means business. In this mix were at least one Lamborghini and several Porsches, along with some BMWs, Mercedes, and Jaguars. Thankfully, I didn't see any 1997 Ford Explorers, which is a relief because I would have been pissed if they crushed the perfectly good side-view mirrors and windshield I keep getting pulled over for missing.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to v, who agrees they should have hired a monster truck for extra flair.
