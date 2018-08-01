Philippines President Watches As $5.5-Million Of Illegally Smuggled Luxury Cars Are Bulldozed

August 1, 2018

These are a couple videos of a recent monster truck bulldozer rally sponsored by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in which 68 illegally smuggled luxury cars and motorcycles were crushed as part of the president's anti-corruption campaign. That man means business. In this mix were at least one Lamborghini and several Porsches, along with some BMWs, Mercedes, and Jaguars. Thankfully, I didn't see any 1997 Ford Explorers, which is a relief because I would have been pissed if they crushed the perfectly good side-view mirrors and windshield I keep getting pulled over for missing.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to v, who agrees they should have hired a monster truck for extra flair.

  • Walt Mistler

    I'd bet most are stolen, then illegally smuggled into the country.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Lost Value is still just waste. So many resources wasted.

    What an imbecile.

  • MostlyPonies

    This guy also vows to eliminate drug crimes, by killing people. Not a joke. A reported 7,000 people have been killed as a result. I don't use the term criminals because there's no trial, it's more like a witch hunt where you can be killed just for being accused of dealing in drugs or using drugs.

  • POLGAST

    Not true, else there wouldnt be hundreds of thousands in jail for drug posession. Just try not to aim and shoot at a cop here when you get caught, because they are allowed and encouraged to shoot back.

  • whacko

    He reads lists of names on TV, and "mysteriously" most of those people end up murdered in unsolveable crimes.

    https://www.nytimes.com/201...

  • Ed

    If I'm the president I'm driving that bulldozer myself!

  • Bling Nye

    Missed opportunity there, now Duterte just looks weak. He should've turned them into Swiss cheese hip-firing a .50 cal machine gun before running them over in the bulldozer, then pissed on them, set them on fire and walked away in slow motion wtihout looking back at the ensuing explosion/fireball.

  • Peter Nguyen (Straws)

    "Then man means business."

  • pojojuniper

    Um, why didn't they just auction them off as we do with seized vehicles then use the proceeds to stop further smuggling operations?

  • POLGAST

    Because whoever smuggled them here was never identified and is suspected to be highly placed. Even so, before this regime, vehicles identified this way would just disappear from the impound lots and no further action will be taken. Coincidentally however, for a limited time only, there would be word that a new shipment of vehicles would become available at the port area at less than their original prices. A lot of cars were brought here that way.

  • whacko

    Are you honestly questioning the logic of a guy who uses private illegal death squads to kill drug users and "fight corruption?"

    https://www.reuters.com/inv...

    Duterte is a thug and he probably publicly destroyed these cars because the message it sends is more valuable to him and his "tough on crime" image than collecting fines or raising money through the auction of siezed property.

  • tyr2180

    I was thinking the same thing. But probably because corrupt politicians would rig the auctions so their buddies get the cars, then funnel the proceeds from the auction into other corruption. Might end up more profitable than smuggling the cars to begin with...

    Plus, this is great media coverage for his stance against corruption. A private auction of supercars doesn't look quite so "for the people" as this does.

  • POLGAST

    They dont have auctions here for that. The cars would just 'disappear' from storage and some 'unassuming' politicians relative would suddenly have a luxury car for daily use.

  • Forblat

    OOOO give the cars to "the people." It fulfills the showboating nonsense that Duterte does while doing nothing to solve actual corruption, just like this stunt-but some people get cool cars!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    one thing i can get behind is the seemingly casual dress code in the Philippines. i like it.

  • Meh

    Absolutely retarded. Why even bother with climate accords when shit like this is happening.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i guess this is one way to reduce emissions...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    No, it means all the carbon of producing those cars (which is much higher than running those cars) goes to wastes.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's a joke. calm down Captain Planet.

  • Tracy B. Shepard

    I totally l­ef­t m­­y 9-5 j­o­b and since then I get paid 85 dollars perhr. ...How I did it? I work online! My old work was making me miserable ,so I decided to take my chance on something different… 2 years after...I say it was a life changing decision for me! Here is what i do https://plus.google.com/u/0...

