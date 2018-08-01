Philippines President Watches As $5.5-Million Of Illegally Smuggled Luxury Cars Are Bulldozed

These are a couple videos of a recent monster truck bulldozer rally sponsored by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in which 68 illegally smuggled luxury cars and motorcycles were crushed as part of the president's anti-corruption campaign. That man means business. In this mix were at least one Lamborghini and several Porsches, along with some BMWs, Mercedes, and Jaguars. Thankfully, I didn't see any 1997 Ford Explorers, which is a relief because I would have been pissed if they crushed the perfectly good side-view mirrors and windshield I keep getting pulled over for missing.

Keep going for the videos.

