One Of Those Days: Woman On Scooter Gets Hit By Car, Immediately Rolls Into Open Manhole

Because when it rains it pours (possibly frogs), this is a short video from Hangzhou City in East China of a woman on a scooter who gets hit by a car, then immediately rolls into an open manhole. Thankfully, the woman was quickly pulled from the hole with no serious injuries, presumably thanks to a catch by one of the Ninja Turtles. My guess is Leonardo or Donatello. "Just what world do you live in, GW?" A better one.

Keep going for the whole video.

