One Of Those Days: Woman On Scooter Gets Hit By Car, Immediately Rolls Into Open Manhole

August 2, 2018

Because when it rains it pours (possibly frogs), this is a short video from Hangzhou City in East China of a woman on a scooter who gets hit by a car, then immediately rolls into an open manhole. Thankfully, the woman was quickly pulled from the hole with no serious injuries, presumably thanks to a catch by one of the Ninja Turtles. My guess is Leonardo or Donatello. "Just what world do you live in, GW?" A better one.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clint, who agree somebody needs to buy a lotto ticket because that shot was one in a million.

  • Michael Knight

    uhm. only the worst thing to do with a person who was just hit by a car... "let's grab them and yank them out of a hole all willy nilly"
    "oh, you're parallelized now?"
    totally shitty help.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is sad. Alexa, play Benny Hill show theme.

  • Closet Nerd

    Anyone else reminded of this post from 2013?
    This is the post that came to mind. Took several searches to find it.
    "Scooter China" was the trick....
    http://geekologie.com/2013/...

  • TheQiwiMan

    YES

  • James Mcelroy

    I think I saw that on an episode of Kenny Rogers Jackass

  • MustacheHam

    Dang, that's a horrible series of unfortunate events.

  • Wooder

    The construction workers get 2 points for this right?...unclear of the the rules for kamikaze scooter drivers.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think the construction worker gets sued for helping. That's how China does it right?

