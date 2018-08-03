Okaaaaay: Decorative Human Face Pot Pies

These are the new-and-improved decorative People Pot Pies crafted in a witch's kitchen by Etsy seller It Came From Under My Bed, which is how 90% of my nightmares begin. The inedible pies cost around $31 apiece and can be customized with teeth, tongues and hair. I...think I'm good on those. Although it would be pretty great to pretend to pull one of these out of the oven and set it on the counter in front of your kids. Haha, that would be terrifying, wouldn't it? "What?" Having children.

Keep going for a video, but be sure to check out her Etsy shop if you were wondering if she also sells fake severed penis necklaces (she does). At least I hope they're fake.

Thanks to Allyson S, but also kinda no thanks to Allyson S.