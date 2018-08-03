New Bridge In Vietnam Looks Like Its Supported By Two Giant Stone Hands

This is the recently completed Cau Vang ('Golden Bridge') outside of Da Nang in Vietnam. The 150-meter footbridge sits some 1,400-meters above sea level and offers panoramic views of the Ba Na hills below. Oh, and it also looks like it's being supported by two giant stone hands. That's pretty cool. Granted those aren't two hands I'd want to play the hand-slap game (aka slapsies) with, but I'd feel awful if I broke another stone giant's knuckles. Back me up, rock bro from The Neverending Story! "The name's Rock Biter." Listen: unless you can bring Artax back nobody cares.

