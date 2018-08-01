Mmmm, Radiation Poisoning: An Officially Licensed Fallout Vault Dweller's Cookbook

This is the $21 hardcover Fallout Vault Dweller's Cookbook currently available for pre-order (release date October 23rd). It contains over 75 recipes for Fallout game inspired appetizers, soups/stews, sides, main dishes, desserts and drinks (substituting real-life ingredients for of wasteland ingredients, obviously). Some more info while I whip myself up a Nuka-Cola Quantum and see if it's really true my urine will glow for a week. SPOILER: it already does because I eat glowsticks like Go-Gurt.

Craft your own glass of Nuka-Cola, a bowl of BlamCo Mac & Cheese, and more with the recipes in Fallout: The Official Cookbook.

Based on the irradiated delicacies of the world of Bethesda Entertainment's Fallout, this Vault-Tec-approved cookbook provides fans of the award-winning series with recipes inspired by their favorite Fallout foods. Whip up tasty versions of the Mirelurk egg omelette, throw some deathclaw meat on the grill, and re-create BlamCo Mac & Cheese with Fallout: The Official Cookbook.

I can't even tell you how much grilled radroach and mole rat meat I ate during my stay in the wasteland, but it's definitely enough to make me sick if I think about it. And, okay, I did start snacking on some of the remains of human raiders I killed too, especially if they pissed me off during battle. Shoot me in the leg until it's crippled? I'LL EAT YOU. Heck, I might fire the game up tonight just so I can eat some more people. Wait -- who are you calling?

Keep going for a bunch of shots of actual recipes in case you want to start cooking tonight.

