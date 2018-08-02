Man Replaces Car's Rear Tires With Ones Made Out Of Coil Springs, Drives Surprisingly Well

This is a video from one of the Russian automotive mechanics of Garage 54 (and Team 32 apparently) replacing the rear tires of a car with ones made out of heavy duty coil springs. Surprisingly they fare pretty well, which is a lot more than I can say for the the tire I used the last time I got a flat. "You drove all the way home on the rim." By the way I'm looking for a new car insurance company.

This actually ain't too bad. Just like on normal tires and even a bit more supple. Wow I'm loving this. The rear axle is really nice and soft. This is lovely ...it's so nice and soft I like it. Only problem is it's a bit noisy.

So noise is the only complaint? No problem, just cruise around with earbuds in like half the drivers I see around here. Oh -- and make sure to check your phone as often as possible to keep your distraction levels at max. You won't even be able to hear me honking or swearing I'll eat whoever you're texting.

Keep going for the video (but skip to 3:00 if you just want to see the car being driven). I just love that soothing English translation.

Thanks to Robby, for inspiring me to finally start that GoFundMe page so I can build a monster truck under the guise of a new community center.