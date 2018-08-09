Man In Homemade Electric Suit Made Out of Rollerblades Spotted On Highway In China

August 9, 2018

This is a video containing several clips of a man who built a homemade electric rollersuit (similar to one of these) and took it out for a spin on a Chinese highway before being apprehended by the police. Yeah, that doesn't seem safe. Of course nothing in this world seems safe anymore, so why not just live your life to the fullest? Die doing what you love. You want to build a zipline from the top of your parents' house to the mailbox using yarn? I'll be the first to tell you that sounds like a fantastic idea.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not have gotten that way from road rash. Yikes!

