Man Builds Functional Calculator Using Coasters Inside RollerCoaster Tycoon 2

This is a video demonstration of the functional calculator that Marcel Voss built inside RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Unlike me, the machine can add or multiply any two single-digit numbers and come up with the correct sum or product. It looks complicated and requires roller coaster collisions, and there are a ton of underground tracks that help make all the magic happen. And what's math if not magic? "Logic?" Get out of here with that. The last time I did math I was trying to figure out how much I owed on the check for dinner. That's why I hate splitting bills, because people always take advantage of my shitty math skills. "Use your phone's calculator." I don't know what all these symbols mean! "Those are numbers." Ooooooh. Show me how to do that 80085 trick.

Keep going for the video, and there's a gallery explaining how the calculator works HERE.

Thanks to Dunc, who still remembers his first calculator watch. I always wanted one of those. Also one of the universal remote watches you could use to turn off the TV in school. Those kids were so cool.