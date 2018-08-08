Look At it Go!: High Speed Laser Engraving Demonstrations

August 8, 2018

Note: Flashing light warning, especially in the first two videos.

These are several video demonstrations of some high speed laser array engraving machines doing their thing. We've posted some similar laser engraving in the past, but they never cease to amaze me. I especially like those bright white blasts of light. They remind me of the little stars I see whenever I've been sitting on the toilet for a long time and stand up too fast. I love those things so much. "You're a weird dude, GW." We're all addicted to something.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not have gotten that way through laser engraving.

  • Jenness

    Every time I see things like this I imagine getting the technology and taking it back to some ancient age and seeing the reaction of the people. It usually ends up with me being burnt at the stake being called a witch.

    This is seriously amazing though and I'm so glad they had beautiful patterns. I want to laser things and armor my house with them now.

  • Fartbutt

    The first video sounds like my morning farts

  • Doog

    This is obviously magic

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yeah, I'm pretty sure that's metal screaming in the second video.

  • TheQiwiMan

    The best part are the "PEW PEW" noises it makes!

  • Mr. Roboto

    How much to put your hand under that thing?

  • Kyle Myers

    I'll do it for whatever you are willing to give me. Fiber lasers don't hurt anything organic. If you watch those 1kw+ lasers that clean rust off of metal you can find videos of people putting their hands in front of the beam and doing nothing to them.

  • Andrew Newton

    Maybe not a leg, but it will cost an arm.

  • Geekologie

    I'll do it for a dollar

  • Doog

    I've got a dollar here waiting!

  • Gingerbread

    Jesus I've seen too many movies my brain tells me this is CGI

  • Bling Nye

    Except it literally is a computer generated image... just physically generated instead of digitally...

  • Munihausen

    Pew pew pew

