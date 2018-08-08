Look At it Go!: High Speed Laser Engraving Demonstrations

Note: Flashing light warning, especially in the first two videos.

These are several video demonstrations of some high speed laser array engraving machines doing their thing. We've posted some similar laser engraving in the past, but they never cease to amaze me. I especially like those bright white blasts of light. They remind me of the little stars I see whenever I've been sitting on the toilet for a long time and stand up too fast. I love those things so much. "You're a weird dude, GW." We're all addicted to something.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not have gotten that way through laser engraving.