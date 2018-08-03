Impressive!: Bird Of Prey Drops Its Dinner In Mid-Air, Immediately Swoops Down To Catch It

This is a short video of a bird of prey in flight that accidentally drops its carry-on luggage (a rabbit) and immediately swoops down to catch it in mid-air. Now that is some precision flying. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if this bird actually wore a Tom Cruise disguise and starred in Top Gun. "What the hell are you talking about?" No clue, I've been drinking 2-for-1 margaritas at happy hour for a while now. "Need some help?" You can be my wingman any time. "Quoting the movie, nice." But seriously, I could use some help going to talk to those girls over there. "Which ones?" Over there -- by the jukebox. "Those are cardboard Bud Light girl cutouts." No they're not -- one of them winked at me on my way to the bathroom! "You sure about that?" Well I thought so, but I was tripping and falling at the time.

Keep going for the video.

Raptor that dropped a rabbit mid-flight manages to loop back down and re-catch it. pic.twitter.com/hDlUKuB7jy — Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) August 2, 2018

Thanks to Trish, who agrees this bird is so good it doesn't even need a 5-second rule.