I'm Rich!: Video Of An Ant Trying To Steal A Diamond From A Gem Dealer's Table

This is a video of a tiny ant attempting to steal a loose diamond from the table of a gem wholesaler, presumably to ask his special ant lady-friend to marry him. Sadly, she's almost certainly going to say no, referencing ants are supposed to be able to lift over fifty times their body weight (and roll even way more than that), and she expected significantly more rock. "Please, I've seen dung beetles propose with more impressive turds," I imagine her saying if she's anything like my ex.

Keep going for the whole video while I train an ant colony to rob Kay Jewelers for me, then Jared.

Thanks to Elizabeth, who agrees this trained ant robbery idea really isn't the dumbest one I've had.