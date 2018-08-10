I'm Flying Jack!: Soapbox Derby Race With A Ramp That's Just A Little Too Steep

August 10, 2018

This is a video from the Tandergee Soapbox Derby race in Northern Ireland where organizers set up a kicker ramp that's just a little too good at its job and sends participants flying, with at least one requiring some medical attention. Me? I would have hit that ramp so fast and hard I would have taken off like an eagle, swooping down at the finish line to snatch the gold medal like an unlucky fish, then flying off into the sunset. "Watch out for those power li--" *zippity zap!* Eat me, please don't let me go to waste.

Keep going for the video while I watch the redubbed downed power line G.I. Joe PSA.

Thanks to Linc, who agrees brakes are for people who don't believe in destiny.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Oh no! From the gif I thought "looks just steep enough to be awesome!" I watched the video though, it was not awesome. (Well, a couple of them were awesome, but now I feel bad... Just stick to the gif is the takeaway here I guess.)

  • Jenness

    Yeah, just not even fun after you realize how incompetent this was and how crappy it is to have box car racers getting hurt. I mean, what do they do to annoy anyone? Seems like they're probably the nicest people and what do they need crap like this for? LOL I'm sitting her all annoyed and want to write a strongly worded letter to the organizers in my sternest "mom" voice.

  • JDonn

    you'd think that after the first person required medical attention they would have removed it. those two people who front-flipped looked like they got fucked up NFL style.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i'll fuck YOU up NFL style you piece of shit, JDonn!

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon
  • WhiteEagle2

    The guy at 1:08 looked like he was just rolling unconsciously.

  • Mihos Bubastis

    Was the phone OK?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

  • That last guy almost certainly got some road rash on his shoulder. I've done many stupid things, but calculating risk is an important thing for an idiot who still wishes to live a decently long life. Definitely should have done something different after the first guy faceplanted.

  • Douchy McDouche

    It's fookin Eire, ya daft cunt!

  • Closet Nerd

    Malcom Jenkins on Brandon Cooks fucked up

  • TheQiwiMan

    Looks like the trick is to make sure all the weight is in the back of the boxcar.

  • Meh

    That's not even a ramp lol, that's more like one hell of a speed-bump. Way to fuck over all the participants.

  • Joebags !

    Or... ORRRRRR! Premeditated population control....We cant know for sure

  • Meh

    If only they were doing that. However they wouldn't ever start in the places that are behind in birth rates, that means the West is safe.

