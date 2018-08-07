If Thor Ragnarok Had An Anime Style Live-Action Opening

This is a video created by Youtuber no name Animation imagining if Thor: Ragnarok had a live-action anime style opening. Is this what it would look like? Maybe! Honestly I'm so far behind on movies I haven't even seen Thor: Ragnarok yet. Or the one before that. Or the original one. Or any of the Avengers. *shrug* I guess that's the price you pay for being a lonely wizard living in a cave at the top of the highest mountain. "You're not a wizard." Yes I am too, and I could watch those movies in my crystal ball if I wanted but the constant snow storms always f*** up my reception. "Admittedly that does half make sense." I'm not here to lie to you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Pyrat Hero, who agrees soon the fast cuts in action films will be so fast that entire movies will be subliminal.