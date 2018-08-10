Herd Of Cows Chase Car Theft Suspect, Help Officers Apprehend The Woman

August 10, 2018

This is some police helicopter camera footage of a small herd of cows that chase a suspected car thief that decides to run through their pasture, and help officers apprehend the fleeing woman. Lady, you chose the WRONG PASTURE TO MESS WITH. Did I mention this was in Florida? "You didn't have to." I should have known better. Obviously, if there was ever a group of excitable cows that actually deserved a reality show, this is them.

Keep going for the full video, complete with initial crash and eventual arrest.

Thanks to MSA, for reminding me I'm way behind watching all the Real Housewives on my DVR. Haha, I'm JOKING (I don't have a DVR, I have to watch them all live). And to Mark V, who agrees these bovine crime fighters all deserve honorary cow cop badges.

  • I'm guessing these are Bat-Cow's faithful minions.

  • Munihausen

    Um...

    I got nothing. All humorous cow words have been taken.

  • Steve Clune

    That's bull.

  • Meh

    Caught by cow. Now that's a story to tell your grandchildren.

  • Jenness

    From prison.

  • Beard

    Maybe if she mooooved a little quicker she could have gotten away.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, didn't look like she was in the mood.

  • Ollie Williams

    It's a shame she was steered into stealing cars.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Looks to me like the Public School system udderly failed her.

  • Ollie Williams

    No doubt. I herd she didn't make it past grade 6.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Either way, it's impossible to run so fast someone could get pasteurized before you would notice 'em.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'm glad we're milking this thread for all it's worth.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's been fun, but it'd probably behoove us to moove on now, as I doubt this thread amooses anyone else, and I don't wanna start any beef here.

  • Beard

    Agreed. At this point I'm unamoosed.

