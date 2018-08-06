Guy Scores 100% On 'Through The Fire And Flames' On Guitar Hero III At 150% Speed

This is a video of Guitar Hero savant and Twitch streamer randyladyman becoming "the world's first person to full combo (100% without any overstrumming in between notes)" 'Through the Fire and Flames' by Dragonforce on Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock at 150% speed. Congratulations, I feel like you just gave me carpal tunnel. "You can't give people carpal tunnel, it's not an infectious disease." What about diabetes -- how do you explain how I got those? "Your unhealthy lifestyle?" MY FRIEND JAMES GAVE THEM TO ME ON A ROAD TRIP.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who isn't ruling out the possibility of superpowers at work here.