Guy Scores 100% On 'Through The Fire And Flames' On Guitar Hero III At 150% Speed

August 6, 2018

guitar-hero-prodigy.jpg

This is a video of Guitar Hero savant and Twitch streamer randyladyman becoming "the world's first person to full combo (100% without any overstrumming in between notes)" 'Through the Fire and Flames' by Dragonforce on Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock at 150% speed. Congratulations, I feel like you just gave me carpal tunnel. "You can't give people carpal tunnel, it's not an infectious disease." What about diabetes -- how do you explain how I got those? "Your unhealthy lifestyle?" MY FRIEND JAMES GAVE THEM TO ME ON A ROAD TRIP.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who isn't ruling out the possibility of superpowers at work here.

  • Bubbubsky

    Congratulations, friend! You've accomplished absolutely nothing of consequence!

  • Douchy McDouche

    He fingered a girl once. She died.
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    I'm sorry everyone, that was a lie. This man has never touched a woman in his life.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Humans are amazing animals. We're so amazing, that if we can't find something worthwhile to excel at, we'll excel at retarded things.

  • Doog

    "MY FRIEND JAMES GAVE THEM TO ME ON A ROAD TRIP" Might be my favorite GW line to date

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    you get if from toilet seats. use a protective sheet!

  • Munihausen

    I quit, I quit I quit, I quit I quit I quit

