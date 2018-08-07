Guy Demonstrating The Arm-Mounted Flame Thrower He Built

This is a video of Youtuber The King Of Random demonstrating the robot arm flamethrower he built. It's pretty sweet, although I'm not sure how I feel about having a flamethrower mounted to my arm in the event something goes horribly wrong (ie: it catches fire itself) and I need to toss it and start thinking about who I'm going to blame for the accidental arson I just committed. My brother is always a safe bet. "I live 2,000 miles away." Don't listen to him, detective, he owns a jet.

Keep going for the video, but actual testing starts at 2:10 and there's a worthwhile green flame test at 3:16.

