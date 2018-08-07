Guy Demonstrating The Arm-Mounted Flame Thrower He Built

August 7, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber The King Of Random demonstrating the robot arm flamethrower he built. It's pretty sweet, although I'm not sure how I feel about having a flamethrower mounted to my arm in the event something goes horribly wrong (ie: it catches fire itself) and I need to toss it and start thinking about who I'm going to blame for the accidental arson I just committed. My brother is always a safe bet. "I live 2,000 miles away." Don't listen to him, detective, he owns a jet.

Keep going for the video, but actual testing starts at 2:10 and there's a worthwhile green flame test at 3:16.

Thanks to Rob, who agrees the only opinion that matters when it comes to flamethrowers is Trogdor's.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I get my hands on this, I'm one step closer to becoming a supervillain.

  • Meh

    I bet he's right-handed, now i want to see him instinctively scratch his nose.

  • Eric Ord

    This is as close as we got to the masturbation joke I assumed was going to be in the post or at least the comments. Im disappointed.

  • Meh

    Every time you show up i get disappointed as well. Happy face.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I could definitely put this to some good use.

