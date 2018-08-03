Ex-NASA Engineer Builds The Perfect Rock-Skipping Robot

This is a video of ex-NASA engineer and inventor Mark Rober using the engineering design process to build and adjust a robot (arguably not actually a robot) that can skip the perfect rock (and clay disk). I wonder if it's as good at skipping rocks as I was at skipping school, LOL. I have a lot of regret. Basically, the key to the best skip are as follows:

1) Rock angle of 20 degrees 2) Rock PATH angle of 20 degrees

3) Spin the rock as much as possible

4) Choose a rock that is flat on the bottom and as heavy as possible for you to still get to your max arm speed.

Admittedly, I've been doing it wrong. I thought you wanted to throw almost parallel to the water (a lot of times I even wade into the water above my knees), but you actually want to throw the rock down at the water at around 20-degrees. That was news to me. Everything else I already knew because I'm semi-pro. With this information I might finally be able to go pro-pro. "You just threw a rock backwards and broke a window." Nobody saw that. "I did." Remember how Piggy dies in Lord Of The Flies? "I didn't see anything." *places hand on your head like it's a throne's armrest* I didn't think you did. Now dive in there and go get me all my best rocks back.

Keep going for the video.