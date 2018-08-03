Ex-NASA Engineer Builds The Perfect Rock-Skipping Robot

August 3, 2018

rock-skipping-robot.jpg

This is a video of ex-NASA engineer and inventor Mark Rober using the engineering design process to build and adjust a robot (arguably not actually a robot) that can skip the perfect rock (and clay disk). I wonder if it's as good at skipping rocks as I was at skipping school, LOL. I have a lot of regret. Basically, the key to the best skip are as follows:

1) Rock angle of 20 degrees

2) Rock PATH angle of 20 degrees
3) Spin the rock as much as possible
4) Choose a rock that is flat on the bottom and as heavy as possible for you to still get to your max arm speed.

Admittedly, I've been doing it wrong. I thought you wanted to throw almost parallel to the water (a lot of times I even wade into the water above my knees), but you actually want to throw the rock down at the water at around 20-degrees. That was news to me. Everything else I already knew because I'm semi-pro. With this information I might finally be able to go pro-pro. "You just threw a rock backwards and broke a window." Nobody saw that. "I did." Remember how Piggy dies in Lord Of The Flies? "I didn't see anything." *places hand on your head like it's a throne's armrest* I didn't think you did. Now dive in there and go get me all my best rocks back.

Keep going for the video.

New Bridge In Vietnam Looks Like Its Supported By Two Giant Stone Hands

Previous Story

WTF!: Man Impaled By Tree Through Shoulder Poses For Pictures At Hospital, Jokingly Tells Doctors "I Am Groot!"

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    This guy seems like he'd be the ultimate Uncle for any kid.

    Or me. I want him to be my uncle too.

  • Bling Nye

    That's cool. Ain't worth 10:33 of my time, but definitely worth a solid 0:35 of skipping around in it.

  • Cindy P. Williams

    You will discover numerous working at home job opportunities that currently exist. And, in today’s marketplace, there are far more and more job opportunities using the internet, and this emerging trend is predicted to continue nicely into the future. Who would not prefer to work at home on a part-time basis and gain thousands of dollars on a monthly basis? It is an offer lots of people can't or do not resist. So,today I am going to tell you a tremendous work at home opportunity from which you are able to get paid between 5000$ to 10000$ per month. Try this out >>>>>>> https://enjoy516.tumblr.com

  • Beard

    Fun.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: engineering, having a great time, heck yeah now let's go skip some rocks and drink some cold ones down by the old train tracks, lake, learning, lord of the flies, man i love skipping rocks there's just something about it, neato, rocks, science, the more you know, throwing things, valuable information, who knew?
Previous Post
Next Post